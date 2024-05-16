CPC Delegation Visits Cambodia On Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Zhao Shitong, assistant minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Cambodia from May 13 to 16 at the invitation of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).
During the visit, Zhao met with Prak Sokhonn, chairman of the Commission for International Relations of the CPP's Central Committee and first vice president of the Senate, Hun Many, deputy prime minister, and Suos Yara, vice chairman of the Commission for International Relations of the CPP's Central Committee, as well as representatives of the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship.
The two sides exchanged views on China-Cambodia relations and issues of common concern, and agreed to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of both countries.
Both sides also agreed to deepen party-to-party exchanges, actively carry out exchanges and cooperation in economic, cultural, youth and other fields, and consolidate and carry forward the ironclad friendship between China and Cambodia.
