CPC Delegation Visits Laos On Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 10:40 AM

CPC delegation visits Laos on ties

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Qu Qingshan, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Laos from Tuesday to Thursday.

Qu, also head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, attended a briefing on the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held for Lao Party and government cadres.

Qu met with Bounthong Chitmany, a politburo member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, a permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee, and vice president of Laos.

Qu also met with Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and deputy prime minister of Laos, and Khamphanh Pheuyavong, a member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the Propaganda and Training board of the LPRP Central Committee.

