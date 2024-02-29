CPC Leadership Discusses Draft Government Work Report
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to discuss the draft government work report, which will be submitted by the State Council at the top legislature's annual session in March for deliberation
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
It was noted at the meeting that over the past year, in the face of an exceptionally complicated international environment and the arduous tasks of reform, development and maintaining stability, China has achieved a smooth transition in its COVID-19 response and seen economic recovery and growth, CGTN reported.
The country has successfully accomplished the whole year's main targets in economic and social development, with steady progress in pursuing high-quality development and building a modern socialist country in all respects, the meeting added.
It said that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a crucial year for the realization of the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).
In order to carry out sound government work in 2024, it is necessary to adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, apply the country's new development philosophy on all fronts, accelerate the creation of a new development pattern and promote high-quality development, the meeting stressed.
Efforts will be made to strengthen the dynamism of the economy, prevent and defuse risks, improve social expectations, consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery and improve the people's well-being, the meeting said.
New productive forces
It noted that the proactive fiscal policy should be strengthened appropriately, its effectiveness should be improved, and the prudent monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, precise and effective.
Great efforts should be made to advance the construction of a modern industrial system and accelerate the development of new productive forces, it said. China will steadfastly deepen reforms, expand high-level opening-up, and promote urban-rural integration and coordinated development among different regions.
The meeting said that China will also advance low-carbon development, strengthen and innovate in social governance and strive to achieve the country's annual economic and social development goals.
