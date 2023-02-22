CPC Stopped Pumping Oil Into Tanks of Black Sea Terminal Due to Overstocking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has stopped receiving oil into its pipeline system from the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan and pumping oil into its tank farm in the Black Sea due to its overstocking, the company told reporters.

The CPC stopped oil shipments from the Black Sea terminal due to unfavorable weather on Sunday, February 19, while the CPC's tank farm was almost full.

"As of February 22, 2023, due to overstocking, the acceptance of oil into the CPC system from the Tengiz field at the Tengiz PS (Republic of Kazakhstan) was stopped. Oil pumping to the tank farm of the CPC marine terminal was stopped," the statement says.

Reception of oil at the oil pumping station Atyrau in Kazakhstan and at Komsomolskaya in Russia has been reduced, the company added.