CPEC Authority being wrapped up; Planning Ministry to manage project again: Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that the CPEC Authority was being wrapped up because it was dysfunctional, and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was now back with the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Talking to media, he said that the CPEC Authority was created during 2019 to take away CPEC project from Ministry of Planning and Development, which had successfully managed CPEC project from 2013 to 2018.

"And when CPEC Authority was created, it proved to be ineffective, and after one year, it was made dysfunctional. So, it only existed on paper," he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the authority was now being wound up because it was dysfunctional, and CPEC project was now back with the Ministry of Planning and Development, like it was before, and like in China, CPEC project is dealt by the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC).

Similarly in Pakistan, now, CPEC project was again with Ministry of Planning and Development. As a result, the CPEC authority had become useless or dysfunctional so it was being wrapped up, he added.

He expressed his opinion that this development would bring more clarity and focus to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), enabling it to regain its former momentum, similar to the progress made between 2013 and 2018, when the Ministry of Planning and Development was overseeing the project.

