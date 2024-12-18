Open Menu

CPEC Authority Being Wrapped Up; Planning Ministry To Manage Project Again: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:23 PM

CPEC Authority being wrapped up; Planning Ministry to manage project again: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that the CPEC Authority was being wrapped up because it was dysfunctional, and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was now back with the Ministry of Planning and Development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that the CPEC Authority was being wrapped up because it was dysfunctional, and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was now back with the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Talking to media, he said that the CPEC Authority was created during 2019 to take away CPEC project from Ministry of Planning and Development, which had successfully managed CPEC project from 2013 to 2018.

"And when CPEC Authority was created, it proved to be ineffective, and after one year, it was made dysfunctional. So, it only existed on paper," he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the authority was now being wound up because it was dysfunctional, and CPEC project was now back with the Ministry of Planning and Development, like it was before, and like in China, CPEC project is dealt by the National Development Reform Commission (NDRC).

Similarly in Pakistan, now, CPEC project was again with Ministry of Planning and Development. As a result, the CPEC authority had become useless or dysfunctional so it was being wrapped up, he added.

He expressed his opinion that this development would bring more clarity and focus to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), enabling it to regain its former momentum, similar to the progress made between 2013 and 2018, when the Ministry of Planning and Development was overseeing the project.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal China CPEC Progress 2018 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

25 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

20 minutes ago
 2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile pho ..

2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered

20 minutes ago
 Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Clima ..

Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..

25 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2 ..

Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024

11 minutes ago
Motorways closed at various points due to fog

Motorways closed at various points due to fog

11 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather expected

Cold, dry weather expected

11 minutes ago
 509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be h ..

Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 19

11 minutes ago
 FDA promotes three employees

FDA promotes three employees

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World