CPEC flagship project cornerstone of cooperative development: Acting CG Guangzhou

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a cornerstone of cooperative development and shared success that promises a brighter future for both China and Pakistan and at the region at large, said Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, Sardar Muhammad.

He made these remarks while addressing the Pakistani community at Iftar cum dinner organized by Consulate General in Guangzhou, China in celebration of Pakistan Resolution Day, which is commemorated annually on the 23rd of March.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering that included a large number of businessmen, members of academia, researchers, and students, highlighting the rich diversity and collaborative spirit of the Pakistani community in China.

While shedding light on the significance of Pakistan Resolution Day and expressing appreciation for the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, he said, this day is not just a reminder of our historical journey towards independence but a reaffirmation of the values and aspirations that continue to define us as a nation.

The event served as a platform to celebrate the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, underscored by the mutual interests and shared goals that have knitted the two nations closely together over the years.

The role of the Pakistani community in China cannot be overstated. Whether it's in the realm of business, science, academia, or culture, your contributions significantly enhance the mutual understanding and respect between our two nations, he added.

The attendees enjoyed a taste of home with delicious Pakistani cuisine, including special dishes prepared specifically for the occasion, and a uniquely designed cake commemorating Pakistan Resolution Day.

The event not only celebrated the historical significance of the day but also showcased the unity, resilience, and ambition that characterize the nation of Pakistan.

/asg