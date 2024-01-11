Open Menu

CPEC Important Pioneering Project Of Belt And Road Initiative: Mao Ning

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 09:11 PM

CPEC important pioneering project of Belt and Road Initiative: Mao Ning

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved some early harvests in transport infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port, and other areas, giving a strong boost to economic and social development and regional connectivity in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved some early harvests in transport infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port, and other areas, giving a strong boost to economic and social development and regional connectivity in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

The CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is providing important support for building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, she said during her regular briefing.

Mao Ning said that CPEC is an important pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“With the concerted efforts of the two sides, the CPEC has achieved some early harvests in transport infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port, and other areas, giving a strong boost to economic and social development and regional connectivity in Pakistan and providing important support for building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” she added.

The spokespersons said that the Chinese side stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the common understanding between the leaders of the two countries.

“With a high-standard, people-centered and sustainable approach, we can jointly develop the CPEC for growth, better life, innovation, green development, and openness, upgrade it and better boost the two countries’ development to the benefit of the two peoples,” she added.

As per official data, the CPEC has brought $25.4 billion in direct investment to Pakistan and created about 236,000 jobs there.

It helped Pakistan generate 8,000 megawatts of electricity and build 886 kilometres of national core transmission grid.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity China Road CPEC Gwadar Mao Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani

3 minutes ago
 355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

355 dentists graduated at AIDM Convocation

3 minutes ago
 Global health summit concludes with commitment to ..

Global health summit concludes with commitment to unified response, collaborativ ..

5 minutes ago
 National polio immunization campaign continues

National polio immunization campaign continues

5 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Friday for Rajab ..

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Friday for Rajab crescent sighting

5 minutes ago
 SFA seals bakery for selling expired food items

SFA seals bakery for selling expired food items

7 minutes ago
Speakers for effective dissemination of Hajj pract ..

Speakers for effective dissemination of Hajj practices through strong media part ..

7 minutes ago
 Quetta administration to impose ban on sale, purch ..

Quetta administration to impose ban on sale, purchase of new rickshaws

7 minutes ago
 Farrell fulfils Lions destiny with head coach role

Farrell fulfils Lions destiny with head coach role

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v Afghanistan 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Afghanistan 1st T20 scores

3 minutes ago
 US inflation picks up on bumpy path to cool price ..

US inflation picks up on bumpy path to cool price gains

7 minutes ago
 US envoy says 'diplomatic solution' needed for Leb ..

US envoy says 'diplomatic solution' needed for Lebanon-Israel escalation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World