CPEC important pioneering project of Belt and Road Initiative: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved some early harvests in transport infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port, and other areas, giving a strong boost to economic and social development and regional connectivity in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

The CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is providing important support for building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, she said during her regular briefing.

Mao Ning said that CPEC is an important pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“With the concerted efforts of the two sides, the CPEC has achieved some early harvests in transport infrastructure, energy, Gwadar Port, and other areas, giving a strong boost to economic and social development and regional connectivity in Pakistan and providing important support for building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” she added.

The spokespersons said that the Chinese side stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the common understanding between the leaders of the two countries.

“With a high-standard, people-centered and sustainable approach, we can jointly develop the CPEC for growth, better life, innovation, green development, and openness, upgrade it and better boost the two countries’ development to the benefit of the two peoples,” she added.

As per official data, the CPEC has brought $25.4 billion in direct investment to Pakistan and created about 236,000 jobs there.

It helped Pakistan generate 8,000 megawatts of electricity and build 886 kilometres of national core transmission grid.

