UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC Media Forum Becomes Exchange Activity Between China-Pakistan Media: Cheng Xizhong

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:56 PM

CPEC Media Forum becomes exchange activity between China-Pakistan media: Cheng Xizhong

In the six years since its establishment, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum has become the most influential exchange activity between the media of China and Pakistan, the two time-honoured oriental nations, Cheng Xizhong visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :In the six years since its establishment, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum has become the most influential exchange activity between the media of China and Pakistan, the two time-honoured oriental nations, Cheng Xizhong visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday.

The 6th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Media Forum hosted by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan and organized jointly by China Economic Net and Pakistan-China Institute was very successfully held, he said in his article published by China Economic Net (CEN).

The 6th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Media Forum was themed "Post-pandemic China-Pakistan Media Cooperation" and conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on the opportunities for digital media, media as an engine for the high-quality development of CPEC and China-Pakistan media cooperation.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not only an economic corridor of mutual benefit and win-win sharing, but also a cultural corridor of people's mutual affinity and telepathy.

At a time when the construction of CPEC has attracted much public attention and achieved great progress, the exchanges between the two peoples should also be steadily deepened, so as to provide strong support for smooth sailing of the giant ship of bilateral cooperation. As a bridge of communication and an important carrier to shape cognition, the media has unshakable responsibility and can play a very important role.

As for how to give full play to the role of the media, I have the following ideas: First, we should promote media communication through civilization.

From a long-term perspective and strategic level, the media of China and Pakistan should promote exchanges and mutual learning between the two nations with a high degree of cultural self-confidence, build a bridge between the two civilizations, enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two peoples, inject new vitality into the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, and jointly make a strong voice of oriental civilization.

Second, we should promote the establishment of close relations between the two peoples through media communication. The Media plays an irreplaceable role in spreading ideas, enhancing understanding and gathering consensus.

In recent years, China Economic Net has published a large number of key reports, which vividly reflect all aspects of Pakistan's economic and social development, creating a safe, stable and progressive image of Pakistan. Therefore, the Chinese people have got a correct and comprehensive understanding of Pakistan.

Third, we should jointly voice Oriental civilization. The Belt and Road initiative is an important starting point for building a community of shared future for mankind. In this sense, the media of China and Pakistan are now engaged in a very great cause. We should understand the media's social responsibility from this height.

Let's join hands to tell good Chinese stories, good Pakistani stories and good CPEC stories, be the disseminators, shapers and contributors of the CPEC, and be the witnesses, recorders and writers of the journey of building a community of shared future for mankind, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Road CPEC Progress Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

15 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

4 minutes ago

800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons pro ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-US sting nabs S.American drug dealers: FSB

4 minutes ago

India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase of COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.