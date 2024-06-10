CPEC Offers Opportunities For Both China, Pakistan: Chinese Expert
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) offers investment opportunities for Chinese enterprises and infrastructure improvement for Pakistan, said Zhang Jiadong, director of the Center for South Asian Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, China.
Both China and Pakistan benefit from CPEC a lot. For the Chinese companies, it has been a very good overseas construction project, and for the Pakistani side, provides more sustainable power supply and transportation facilities, he told CGTN.
Zhang Jiadong highlighted that in the past, China and Pakistan have mainly relied on diplomatic relations and the economic cooperation between the two countries is relatively new.
The CPEC has led the economic cooperation to develop into a deep partnership as the two countries have joint investments and cooperation. So, it is very important for the long-term development of China-Pakistan relations, he added.
In response to a question about second phase of CPEC which includes sectors such as innovation, economic development, and regional connectivity, he pointed out that the first phase of the corridor is mainly infrastructure construction.
Under the first phase of CPEC, basic goals have been achieved wherein some projects have been completed ahead of schedule and beyond expectations. Pakistan's electricity supplies are already sufficient, and in some areas have even surplus electricity.
However, the CPEC only provides a foundation and a basic framework for economic cooperation between China and Pakistan, he said and added, that both countries have identified five corridors for more specific cooperation in various sectors in the future.
For regional connectivity, he said that Pakistan could play a very important role as the country is a bridge between Central Asia, the middle East, and South Asia and it is also a bridge between different civilizations.
Pakistan can play a very important role in this area but better regional connectivity needs a kind of opening up which is very important for any country's development, he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From World
-
China Premier Li to visit New Zealand 'this week': NZ PM26 minutes ago
-
Far-right EU vote gains rock France with snap election called35 minutes ago
-
US calls on Security Council to vote on backing Gaza ceasefire plan35 minutes ago
-
Nepal's Lamichhane to join T20 World Cup squad in West Indies35 minutes ago
-
Celtics beat Mavericks 105-98 for 2-0 NBA Finals lead36 minutes ago
-
Mazzulla praises team effort in Celtics' game 2 NBA Finals win36 minutes ago
-
Far-right party tops EU elections in Austria46 minutes ago
-
Spain right wins EU vote, slightly ahead of PM's Socialists55 minutes ago
-
PM's far-right party tops EU vote in Italy: projections56 minutes ago
-
Nordic left-wing parties gain, far-right declines in EU vote1 hour ago
-
Orban's party loses ground in EU elections: partial results1 hour ago
-
Britain's Asher-Smith wins European 100m title for second time2 hours ago