UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPJ Investigating Police Attack On Sputnik Producer During US Protest - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

CPJ Investigating Police Attack on Sputnik Producer During US Protest - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Committee to Protect Journalists is probing Monday night's attack by police forces in Washington on Sputnik radio show producer Nicole Roussell as she was covering anti-racism protests outside the White House, a CPJ spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"My colleagues are investigating this case and others that have been brought to our attention," the spokesperson said.

Roussell was shot at with rubber bullets and stinger grenades despite identifying herself as a journalist and wearing a press badge. Russia's Foreign Ministry said she received multiple injuries and was "trampled" by police forces as they moved in to disperse the crowd.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Washington White House

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

45 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.