CPJ Investigating Police Attack on Sputnik Producer During US Protest - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Committee to Protect Journalists is probing Monday night's attack by police forces in Washington on Sputnik radio show producer Nicole Roussell as she was covering anti-racism protests outside the White House, a CPJ spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"My colleagues are investigating this case and others that have been brought to our attention," the spokesperson said.

Roussell was shot at with rubber bullets and stinger grenades despite identifying herself as a journalist and wearing a press badge. Russia's Foreign Ministry said she received multiple injuries and was "trampled" by police forces as they moved in to disperse the crowd.