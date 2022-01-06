CPJ Urges Kazakh Govt. to Cease Detaining Journalists, Ensure Free Flow of Information

The Kazakh government should stop detaining journalists and ensure a free flow of information amid protests in the country, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Gulnoza Said said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Kazakh government should stop detaining journalists and ensure a free flow of information amid protests in the country, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Gulnoza Said said on Thursday.

"We call on the Kazakh government to cease detaining members of the media, ensure the free flow of information, and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of journalists on the ground," she said in a statement.

CPJ is extremely concerned about the developing situation in Kazakhstan and the reports of journalists being arrested, Said added.

The Kazakhstan authorities have detained since January 4 at least eight journalists who were covering the protests in the country and also blocked several independent websites, according to the CPJ.

"Journalists reported being shot at by unidentified individuals, chased by protesters, and struck by law enforcement officers while reporting on the events," CPJ said acknowledging the impossibility to confirm local media reports due to communication shutdown problems.

A wave of protests against an increase in gas prices led to nationwide unrest earlier this week, leading to clashes with police, looting and overall insecurity in the country.

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19. The Collective Security Treaty Organization forces and local army and law enforcement units are working on bringing the situation in the country under control.