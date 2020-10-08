UrduPoint.com
CPJ Urges Kyrgyz Authorities To Create Safe Conditions For Reporters Covering Unrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:50 AM

CPJ Urges Kyrgyz Authorities to Create Safe Conditions for Reporters Covering Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to create safe conditions for reporters covering unrest after the parliamentary elections.

"Kyrgyz authorities should create safe conditions for members of the press covering post-election unrest in Kyrgyzstan, and stop attacking journalists who are doing their job," the CPJ said in a statement on its website.

The committee said several journalists had been attacked when covering the elections and the unrest that followed.

