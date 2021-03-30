UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPJ Urges Probe Into Police Attacks Against Journalists Covering Anti-Modi Protests In Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:53 PM

CPJ urges probe into police attacks against journalists covering anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh

The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent watchdog body, has called on Bangladesh authorities to investigate police attacks on journalists during recent demonstrations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent watchdog body, has called on Bangladesh authorities to investigate police attacks on journalists during recent demonstrations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

Ten people were killed over two days of protests during which police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protestors, hitting and injuring journalists covering the demonstrations, according to news reports.

At least 17 journalists were injured by police or demonstrators, according to data shared with CPJ by the Drik Picture library, a local advocacy group and multimedia services provider.

"Police in Bangladesh must immediately end their outrageous attacks on journalists covering protests, and should protect them from abuse rather than inflicting it themselves," said Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia programme coordinator.

"These blatant attacks on press freedom undermine a key pillar of the country's democracy," he said According to the data shared with CPJ, the majority of the injured journalists were photographers.

Demonstrators and police officers hit journalists with the butt of a pistol, sticks, iron rods, stones, and bricks, and journalists were shot with rubber bullets, according to that data, which stated that they sustained injuries including bruises, swelling, bleeding, broken bones, a dislocated shoulder, and a cracked skull.

CPJ emailed the Bangladeshi national police headquarters for comment, but did not receive any replies.

Access to Facebook was also blocked during the demonstrations, according to reports, which stated that the Bangladesh government did not comment on whether it had ordered those restrictions.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister Police Bangladesh Democracy Facebook Narendra Modi Visit Gas From Government Asia

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.86 a barrel M ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 100 lives, infects 4,048 more peop ..

1 minute ago

Govt establishes inquiry commission on Broadsheet ..

1 minute ago

'We always enjoyed South African pitches'

19 minutes ago

Honduras Bans Entry From South America to Prevent ..

11 minutes ago

Water sports to be inaugurated soon at Tanda Dam K ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.