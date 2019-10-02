Crackdown on Anti-Government Rally Kills 1 in South Iraq - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

At least one person died in a crackdown on a protest against corruption, unemployment and low living standards in southern Iraq, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday

"One protester died when security forces opened fire and tens others were wounded," an eye-witness in the Dhi Qar governorate said.

Demonstrations swept Iraq for the second day on Wednesday.

The call for action was circulated on social media, many of which have since experienced disruption.

At least 15 people were injured after police tried to disperse angry crowds in Baghdad, a source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has called an emergency security meeting. The United Nations urged the authorities to exercise restraint and ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.