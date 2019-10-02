UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Anti-Government Rally Kills 1 In South Iraq - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:43 PM

Crackdown on Anti-Government Rally Kills 1 in South Iraq - Source

At least one person died in a crackdown on a protest against corruption, unemployment and low living standards in southern Iraq, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) At least one person died in a crackdown on a protest against corruption, unemployment and low living standards in southern Iraq, sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"One protester died when security forces opened fire and tens others were wounded," an eye-witness in the Dhi Qar governorate said.

Demonstrations swept Iraq for the second day on Wednesday.

The call for action was circulated on social media, many of which have since experienced disruption.

At least 15 people were injured after police tried to disperse angry crowds in Baghdad, a source in the Iraqi security forces told Sputnik.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has called an emergency security meeting. The United Nations urged the authorities to exercise restraint and ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Fire Protest Police United Nations Social Media Iraq Died Baghdad

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

14 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

46 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

1 hour ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

2 hours ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.