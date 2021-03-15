(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 38 protesters were killed and around 80 others were injured across Myanmar on Sunday as security forces cracked down on unceasing anti-coup demonstrations, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

The largest demonstrations were held in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago and Hpakan, according to the AAPP's statement on Facebook.

The death toll in Myanmar's protests has thus grown to 126 people since the start of unrest in early February. At least 2,156 protesters have been arrested and charged with various crimes during this time, with the AAPP stressing that this number does not include those detained but not charged.

Additionally, two security officers were killed in Yangon, where protesters used force, according to Myanmar's military-run MRTV television channel.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint over electoral fraud, and later on charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Mass protests against the military rule continue for already the sixth week in Myanmar. Over 70 percent of government employees have now joined the civil disobedience movement.

Tensions between the protesters and the police appear to be rising as officers turn to more brutal tactics. Aside from tear gas and water cannons, the police began using combat weapons in late February.