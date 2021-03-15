UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Myanmar's Anti-Coup Protests Leaves Almost 40 People Killed - Rights Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

Crackdown on Myanmar's Anti-Coup Protests Leaves Almost 40 People Killed - Rights Group

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 38 protesters were killed and around 80 others were injured across Myanmar on Sunday as security forces cracked down on unceasing anti-coup demonstrations, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

The largest demonstrations were held in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago and Hpakan, according to the AAPP's statement on Facebook.

The death toll in Myanmar's protests has thus grown to 126 people since the start of unrest in early February. At least 2,156 protesters have been arrested and charged with various crimes during this time, with the AAPP stressing that this number does not include those detained but not charged.

Additionally, two security officers were killed in Yangon, where protesters used force, according to Myanmar's military-run MRTV television channel.

 On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint over electoral fraud, and later on charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Mass protests against the military rule continue for already the sixth week in Myanmar. Over 70 percent of government employees have now joined the civil disobedience movement.

Tensions between the protesters and the police appear to be rising as officers turn to more brutal tactics. Aside from tear gas and water cannons, the police began using combat weapons in late February.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Facebook San Bago Mandalay Myanmar February Gas Sunday TV From Government

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

2 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

3 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

4 hours ago

â€˜A Changing Worldâ€™: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

5 hours ago

UAE youthâ€™s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

5 hours ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.