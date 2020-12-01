Cracks appear in UK govt Covid policy over pub snacks

It's a hard-boiled issue that has hinted at cracks in UK government policy: does a boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat and battered with breadcrumbs constitute a "substantial meal"? The curious row -- and days of headlines -- about scotch eggs comes as England prepares to lift its latest coronavirus restrictions and allow people to go the pub again from Wednesday

New rules lay out plans for hospitality venues in "Tier 2", of a planned three-tier restrictions system, to stay open until 11:00 pm but to serve alcohol only alongside a "substantial meal".

In many countries of more gastronomic repute, the issue would hardly be up for debate.

But British pub-goers are more used to having a packet of crisps or pork scratchings with their pints -- and considering it as dinner.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice on Monday said scotch eggs would constitute a meal "if there were table service" and the concept was widely understood in the pub industry.

But Cabinet Office Secretary Michael Gove appeared to poach the issue on Tuesday, saying a "couple of scotch eggs" -- with pickle on the side -- was a starter and not a substantial main course.

Downing Street, currently otherwise engaged with last-gasp Brexit trade negotiations and firefighting the economic turmoil from the pandemic, was dragged into the debate.

"We've been clear," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters wearily, just weeks after having to clear up similar confusion about Cornish pasties and pizza slices.

"Bar snacks do not count as a substantial meal but it's a well-established practice in the hospitality industry what does." - 'Rolling out of the pubs' - The public, it appears, is inclined to agree that scotch eggs are simply snacks.

A Savanta Comres poll said just 21 percent of people consider a scotch egg to be a "substantial meal" compared with 34 percent for chips and 39 percent for soup.

Eighty-three percent, however, said a Sunday roast -- traditionally beef, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and vegetables with gravy -- was.

Never before has the humble scotch egg -- a popular pub and motorway service station staple -- received so much attention and headlines.

Mystery surrounds the origin of the savoury delicacy, which despite its name, has no discernible links to the home of deep-fried food -- Scotland.

"Scotching" is a process which involves mincing the sausage meat surrounding the egg.

One theory is it evolved into its current form after a version was brought back by British soldiers from northern India.

Gourmet versions -- eaten with a knife and fork not with the hands -- are now available.

Behind the row is a serious issue: the government is keen to prevent large numbers of people congregating and drinking alcohol to cut close-contact transmission.

At the same time, hard-pressed pubs, hit massively by the coronavirus lockdowns, are keen to re-open.

The manager of one pub in the Yorkshire town of Whitby in northern England said recent local authority guidelines could set the issue straight.

A food bill should be higher than the drinks bill, she told AFP, asking to remain anonymous.

"With the average pint costing �5 ($6.70, 5.60 Euros) or so, people will have to eat a whole lot of Scotch eggs," she said.

"They'll be rolling out of the pubs and probably won't be feeling too well."