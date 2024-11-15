Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'consensus'
Toronto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) From the ground floor of a low-income apartment building in Toronto, Sultana Jahangir runs an organization that helps South Asian woman get established in Canada -- a challenge she said is getting harder.
Polling and migration experts tell a consistent story: broad support for immigration that prevailed for decades in Canada has cracked following a three-year immigrant-fueled population surge.
Jahangir's South Asian Women's Rights Organization, which operates out of two apartments packed with desk chairs and tables, equips women with vocabulary for job interviews, basic computer training and other skills.
A social worker born in Bangladesh who came to Toronto in 2005 via the United States, Jahangir said settling in Canada was never easy -- but things have "definitely" gotten worse.
"You're seeing more fierce and negative competition between immigrants and more negative feelings towards people who may be new versus people who have been here for a long time," she said.
Daniel Bernhard, chief executive of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, said while Canadians are turning against immigration, many still view immigrants who are already here positively.
It's an important distinction, he argued, but one he fears is fragile.
"The consensus for the last 30 years was rock solid," Bernhard told AFP.
