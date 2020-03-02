US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and US Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey are visiting Turkey amid the escalation in fighting in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday

"From March 2 through March 4.

.. Craft and US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey, will visit the Republic of Turkey amid growing alarm over escalating violence in Syria," the statement said.

Craft is scheduled to meet with senior Turkish officials in Ankara and will emphasize during talks the need to continue UN cross-border aid deliveries to Syria.