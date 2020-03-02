UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Craft, Jeffrey Visit Turkey Amid Escalation Of Fighting In Syria's Idlib- US Mission To UN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:22 PM

Craft, Jeffrey Visit Turkey Amid Escalation of Fighting in Syria's Idlib- US Mission to UN

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and US Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey are visiting Turkey amid the escalation in fighting in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and US Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey are visiting Turkey amid the escalation in fighting in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday.

"From March 2 through March 4.

.. Craft and US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey, will visit the Republic of Turkey amid growing alarm over escalating violence in Syria," the statement said.

Craft is scheduled to meet with senior Turkish officials in Ankara and will emphasize during talks the need to continue UN cross-border aid deliveries to Syria.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Turkey Visit Idlib Ankara March From

Recent Stories

Gold futures trading on DGCX spiked last month

26 minutes ago

Our Clarification

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 8-language mystery sh ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

1 hour ago

CPO reviews Pindi stadium's security plan

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister inaugurates Spring Festival ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.