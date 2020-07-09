UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crane Collapse In London's East Leaves One Person Killed, 4 Others Injured - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Crane Collapse in London's East Leaves One Person Killed, 4 Others Injured - Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) One woman was killed and four people injured as a result of a high-rise tower crane falling down on residential houses in the Bow area of eastern London, city authorities said on Wednesday.

"At approximately 2.39 pm on Wednesday, 8 July, police were called to Gale Street to a report of a crane that has collapsed into a residential property and a building site. Officers are on scene. We have received reports of four people suffering injuries at this time. Road closures are in place and police are assisting the local authority," the police said as quoted by MyLondon website.

The London Fire Brigade has arrived at the scene and is performing a complex rescue operation.

"There are reports of that least one person that may be missing and unaccounted for in the houses. The London Ambulance Service have confirmed that two people have been taken to hospital with head injuries and a further two were treated at the scene," the brigade said in a statement.

The brigade has advised people to steer clear of the area as a multi-agency response is underway and will likely take some time.

"A further update from the scene at #Bow. Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time," the London Ambulance Service said on Twitter shortly later.

Footage from the scene shows a traditional suburban London low-rise sliced through to the ground by the crane, with the area covered in thick smoke. An ongoing construction site can also be seen of videos and images with an unfinished scaffolding-covered multi-storey building. 

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Twitter Road Died London SITE May July Women Family From

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

17 minutes ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

2 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

17 minutes ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

18 minutes ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

3 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.