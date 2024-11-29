Open Menu

Crane Collapse In Thailand Kills Three, Injures 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Crane collapse in Thailand kills three, injures 10

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A crane collapsed at a construction site just outside Thailand's capital on Friday, killing three workers and injuring 10 others, police said. The incident occurred early Friday morning in Samut Sakhon, west of Bangkok, when a crane building a flyover collapsed.

Three workers died at the scene and 10 others were injured, with some in critical condition, Detchanakorn Chanthaphum from the Samut Sakhon police told AFP.

"We saw three bodies," he said, adding that they had died instantly.

A team of engineers and police are investigating the cause of the collapse, which authorities suspect was caused by an overloaded girder.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her "deepest condolences" in a post on X, and said the government would establish a committee to investigate the incident.

Construction accidents are common across Thailand, with business operators often ignoring safety requirements and operating without permits.

In March, seven people were killed when a crane fell during construction work at a factory east of Bangkok.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Thailand Business Died Samut Sakhon Bangkok SITE March Post From Government

Recent Stories

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

46 minutes ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

2 hours ago
 ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

5 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

16 hours ago
Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

16 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

16 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

16 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

16 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

16 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World