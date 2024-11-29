Crane collapse in Thailand kills three, injures 10

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A crane collapsed at a construction site just outside Thailand's capital on Friday, killing three workers and injuring 10 others, police said. The incident occurred early Friday morning in Samut Sakhon, west of Bangkok, when a crane building a flyover collapsed.

Three workers died at the scene and 10 others were injured, with some in critical condition, Detchanakorn Chanthaphum from the Samut Sakhon police told AFP.

"We saw three bodies," he said, adding that they had died instantly.

A team of engineers and police are investigating the cause of the collapse, which authorities suspect was caused by an overloaded girder.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her "deepest condolences" in a post on X, and said the government would establish a committee to investigate the incident.

Construction accidents are common across Thailand, with business operators often ignoring safety requirements and operating without permits.

In March, seven people were killed when a crane fell during construction work at a factory east of Bangkok.