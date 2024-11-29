Open Menu

Crane Collapse Near Thai Capital Kills 6, Injures 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Crane collapse near Thai capital kills 6, injures 9

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Six people were killed and nine others injured after a crane collapsed at a construction site near the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday, authorities said.

The accident occurred early on Friday when a launching gantry crane and concrete segments of an under-construction elevated expressway collapsed in central Thailand's Samut Sakhon province, a local public relations office reported.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Paetongtarn said that the government would establish a committee to investigate the accident and closely monitor the work of private contractors to prevent similar accidents from reoccurring.

