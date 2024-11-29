Crane Collapse Near Thai Capital Kills 6, Injures 9
Published November 29, 2024
BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Six people were killed and nine others injured after a crane collapsed at a construction site near the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday, authorities said.
The accident occurred early on Friday when a launching gantry crane and concrete segments of an under-construction elevated expressway collapsed in central Thailand's Samut Sakhon province, a local public relations office reported.
In a social media post, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
Paetongtarn said that the government would establish a committee to investigate the accident and closely monitor the work of private contractors to prevent similar accidents from reoccurring.
