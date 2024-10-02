Open Menu

Cranes Stand Still As US Dockworkers Fight For 'future'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Cranes stand still as US dockworkers fight for 'future'

Elizabeth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Just a short drive from the New York skyline, giant cranes, containers, and machinery stand motionless behind closed gates.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), 85,000 members strong, has launched its first strike since 1977 after weeks of deadlocked negotiations over a six-year labor agreement.

"It's not just money, it's our future," declared Herbert Hall, a 76-year-old vice president of the dockworkers' union.

Speaking from a picket line outside the APM terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he raises his voice over blaring music and honking traffic.

"We're talking about machines, artificial intelligence, and all that stuff. We want job security."

The port, like dozens along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico, has ground to a halt.

Around 400 strikers have gathered, some lounging in camping chairs, sipping coffee, and enjoying free burgers from a food truck.

Union logos adorn their jackets and T-shirts, while picket signs voice their concerns: "Machines don't feed families," "Profit over people is unacceptable," "Automation harms families."

Jonita Carter, a docker for 23 years with the Maher company, emphasizes their dedication: "We worked during COVID, we never stopped. We moved the world."

"If it's zero degrees, I'm outside. If it's 40 degrees, I'm outside. We don't ask for much. We're asking for a small portion, which we rightly deserve."

- 'Not playing fair' -

The strikers' main priorities are better wages and guarantees against automation.

While some protections were included in the recently expired labor agreement, and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) -- representing port employers -- has pledged to renew them, union members find these insufficient.

"We want better protections," insisted Hall, citing developments at the port of mobile, Alabama, which strikers feel violate previous commitments.

Joe Losada, 57, agreed: "They're not playing fair. These are generational jobs... We have to keep these jobs and protect them."

His daughter represents the fourth generation of his family to work at the port.

Family ties are common among port workers. Carter joined through her godfather, and her niece followed suit.

"Most people here have family ties," she noted.

"I want my colleagues to be able to pay for their children's university, I want to have good health insurance. But everything is increasing, everything is automated."

Despite USMX announcing resumed talks and offering a 50 percent pay rise, the ILA rejected it.

Losada explains, "on the face of it, it looks good, but we haven't had a raise in a while... and when you factor in 30 percent inflation, they're only offering us 20 percent."

As the strike continues, workers remain resolute.

"Nobody wants a long strike... but we need what we need," said Losada.

Carter echoes his sentiment: "I'm ready. We're going to stay together."

Related Topics

World Music Mobile Company Job Traffic Resolute Alliance New York United States Mexico Money Family All From Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

7 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

8 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

8 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

9 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

9 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

9 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

11 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

11 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

11 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

12 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

12 hours ago

More Stories From World