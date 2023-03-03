UrduPoint.com

Crash Involving 2 School Buses Kills 15 In South Africa - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Fifteen people have died in an accident involving two minibuses carrying students to school and a truck on a highway in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo province, South African media reported on Friday, citing authorities.

Emergency services are working at the scene in the Sekhukhune district to free people trapped under the wreckage, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, TimesLIVE reported, citing the provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety.

Another large collision between a cash transport truck and a bus in Limpopo killed 20 in February.

More Stories From World

