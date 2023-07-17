Open Menu

Crash Of Russia Su-25 Jet Into Azov Sea Results In No Casualties - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Crash of Russia Su-25 Jet Into Azov Sea Results in No Casualties - Emergency Services

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) A Su-25 plane crashed in the waters of the Sea of Azov, there are no casualties and destruction, the cause of the crash is being established, the operational headquarters of Russia's Krasnodar Territory said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, regional emergency services said that a plane crashed into the sea near Russia's Yeysk, but the pilot ejected.

"At about 15:00 (local time, 12:00 GMT), information was received that a Su-25 plane crashed near the shore. There are no casualties and destruction as a result of the incident," he operational headquarters said on Telegram.

The pilot ejected, and was promptly evacuated by a rescue team, the statement read.

Experts from the Russian Defense Ministry and special services are working on the spot to determine the causes of the crash, the operational headquarters concluded.

