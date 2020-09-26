Crashed An-26 Carried 23 People, Including 5 Crew Members, 18 Cadets - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Ukrainian military aircraft An-26, which crashed near Kharkiv, carried 23 people: five crew members and 18 cadets, casualties are being specified, Interior Ministry said on Friday.

