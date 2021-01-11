UrduPoint.com
Crashed Indonesian Passenger Jet Likely Broke Apart After Hitting Water - Investigator

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:55 PM

A Sriwijaya Air passenger aircraft that crashed into the Java Sea two days ago likely broke apart after hitting the water, Nurcahyo Utomo, head of air safety investigation at Indonesia's National Transport Safety Commission, told the Straits Times newspaper on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A Sriwijaya Air passenger aircraft that crashed into the Java Sea two days ago likely broke apart after hitting the water, Nurcahyo Utomo, head of air safety investigation at Indonesia's National Transport Safety Commission, told the Straits Times newspaper on Monday.

"It is not conclusive, however the preliminary data indicates that the aircraft broke apart upon impact with the water," Utomo said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the investigator, the debris from the jet would have been scattered over a wider area if the airliner had broken apart while still in flight.

On Sunday, Indonesian officials said that they had identified the estimated location of the two black boxes from the Boeing 737-500 jet, which crashed shortly after take-off from the nation's capital, Jakarta. A total of 62 people were on board the aircraft, which was bound for the city of Pontianak, on the island of Borneo, before it crashed.

A spokeswoman for Boeing told Sputnik on Saturday that the US-based airline manufacturer was in contact with Sriwijaya Air to assist with the investigation into the crash.

