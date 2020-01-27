The plane that crashed in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province belonged to a foreign company, but it is impossible to identify since the aircraft was completely destroyed upon impact, Ghazni Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The plane that crashed in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province belonged to a foreign company, but it is impossible to identify since the aircraft was completely destroyed upon impact, Ghazni Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai told Sputnik.

Media reports emerged earlier in the day that an Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft had crashed in Ghazni, but the company denied that it was one of their planes. Meanwhile, a source told Sputnik that it was a Afghan National Army aircraft.

"The plane, which crashed in Ghazni, belongs to a foreign company and is not affiliated with any domestic or Afghan air companies. The plane is completely burnt and there are no signs that could help to identify what company it belonged to," the governor said.