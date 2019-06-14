UrduPoint.com
Crashed SSJ100's Automatic Pilot System Switched Off After Lightning Strike - Russian IAC

Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:26 PM

Crashed SSJ100's Automatic Pilot System Switched Off After Lightning Strike - Russian IAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The automatic pilot system of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft presumably switched off after a lightning strike when the SSJ100 crashed in early May in Moscow during an emergency landing, the Russian Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said in its preliminary report on Friday.

The SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure that it experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off on May 5.

The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed.

"Examination of the fuselage, including its front section, assessment of the condition of antennas, detectors ... door floodlights and the glass panel of the pilots' cabin have revealed damage typical for lightning traces," the IAC said.

According to preliminary data, the lightning struck the SSJ100 at 3.08 p.m. Moscow time (12:08 GMT) on May 5.

"Most likely, at that stage the aircraft was hit by an electric charge. [At the same minute], the automatic pilot system switched off," the IAC added.

