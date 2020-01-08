Crashed Ukrainian Jet Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control Tower - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

A Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday lost contact with air traffic controllers immediately after the takeoff, Iranian civil aviation officials told media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) A Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday lost contact with air traffic controllers immediately after the takeoff, Iranian civil aviation officials told media.

"The plane's pilots had no contact with the air traffic control tower," Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian civil aviation, told the national broadcast IRIB that radio connection with the jet was lost right immediately after it left the runway.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 was headed for Kiev when it crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board, including nine Ukrainian crew.