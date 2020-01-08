UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crashed Ukrainian Jet Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control Tower - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

Crashed Ukrainian Jet Lost Contact With Air Traffic Control Tower - Officials

A Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday lost contact with air traffic controllers immediately after the takeoff, Iranian civil aviation officials told media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) A Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday lost contact with air traffic controllers immediately after the takeoff, Iranian civil aviation officials told media.

"The plane's pilots had no contact with the air traffic control tower," Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian civil aviation, told the national broadcast IRIB that radio connection with the jet was lost right immediately after it left the runway.

The Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 was headed for Kiev when it crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board, including nine Ukrainian crew.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Traffic Tehran Kiev Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

Transporters Supreme Council condemned country-wid ..

8 minutes ago

World should stop Iran-US conflict for peace : Cha ..

8 minutes ago

Wall Street Opens Up, Trying To Restart Rally Amid ..

8 minutes ago

DHS Enhancing Security Measures Following Iranian ..

8 minutes ago

Oil markets unfazed by Iranian strikes on US targe ..

8 minutes ago

US Has Keep Maximum Pressure on Iran, But No Need ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.