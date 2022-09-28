UrduPoint.com

Creating International Tribunal On Ukraine May Face 'Practical Difficulties' - US Official

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 08:35 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The idea of creating an international tribunal for persons who have committed atrocities in Ukraine may face "practical difficulties" that would be difficult to overcome, EU-UK-US Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group lead adviser Clint Williamson said on Wednesday.

"An International Tribunal - it will certainly be discussed and people will look at this - but just the practical difficulties of creating one, again, will be very difficult to overcome," Williamson said during a discussion at the McCain Institute for International Leadership think tank.

Speaking of the prospects of conducting investigations, Williamson said experts have the international process available through the International Criminal Court as well as local tools via cooperation with the Ukrainian government.

"The US perspective is that we should try to support the domestic and international mechanisms that are available right now," Williamson said.

EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said last week that he supported the idea of creating an independent tribunal to investigate Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and alleged war crimes committed there.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the statement is biased and has nothing to do with real justice.

