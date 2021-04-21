MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The development of three reliable and safe coronavirus vaccines by Russian institutes demonstrates the country's growing scientific potential, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Our scientists have made a real breakthrough, and now, Russia has three reliable coronavirus vaccines.

This and many other accomplishments in recent years directly show the growing scientific and technical potential of our country," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The Russian leader added that citizens should have the opportunity to be inoculated against the coronavirus, noting it is necessary to develop herd immunity.

"I appeal to all the Russian citizens ” get vaccinated," Putin said.