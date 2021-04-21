UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Creation Of 3 Reliable COVID Vaccines Shows Russia's Growing Scientific Potential - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Creation of 3 Reliable COVID Vaccines Shows Russia's Growing Scientific Potential - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The development of three reliable and safe coronavirus vaccines by Russian institutes demonstrates the country's growing scientific potential, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Our scientists have made a real breakthrough, and now, Russia has three reliable coronavirus vaccines.

This and many other accomplishments in recent years directly show the growing scientific and technical potential of our country," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The Russian leader added that citizens should have the opportunity to be inoculated against the coronavirus, noting it is necessary to develop herd immunity.

"I appeal to all the Russian citizens ” get vaccinated," Putin said.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Immunity Vladimir Putin All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

54 minutes ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

54 minutes ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

2 hours ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

2 hours ago

Atayaâ€™s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.