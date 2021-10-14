Creation of Blocs Such as AUKUS Undermining Regional Stability - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The establishment of military blocs such as AUKUS is undermining regional stability because it is not good to create alliances against other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the CNBC broadcaster.

"The creation of blocs, including the mentioned one between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, is undoubtedly undermining the regional stability because from my point of view it is good to be friends between each other but to be friends against someone is bad. This is undermining stability about which we are speaking and caring," Putin said.

The Russian leader expressed a hope that the creation of AUKUS would not cause additional tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.