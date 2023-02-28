UrduPoint.com

Creation Of Checkpoints Along Lachin Corridor Not Envisaged By 2020 Agreement - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The creation of checkpoints along the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani territory, is not envisaged under the 2020 trilateral agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The creation of checkpoints along the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani territory, is not envisaged under the 2020 trilateral agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The regime of the operation of the Lachin corridor must fully comply with the very first trilateral agreement of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed in November 2020, which means the need to ensure freedom of movement for exclusively civilian humanitarian cargo and civilians, the minister said.

"It (the agreement) does not provide for the creation of any checkpoints," Lavrov said at a press conference in Baku.

