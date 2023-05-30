UrduPoint.com

Creation Of Community Of Serbian Municipalities To Solve Kosovo Crisis- Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Creation of Community of Serbian Municipalities to Solve Kosovo Crisis- Russian Ambassador

The creation of a Community of Serbian Municipalities could help to resolve the crisis in north Kosovo, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The creation of a Community of Serbian Municipalities could help to resolve the crisis in north Kosovo, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday.

"It exists on paper, in the form of an agreement that was approved by Brussels and signed not only by Belgrade, but also by Pristina on the creation of a Community of Serbian Municipalities (Communities), in which fair elections and the election and appointment of representatives in the municipal authorities, the entire administrative structure that would meet the interests of Serbia and guarantee their rights, security, confidence in the future and cooperation with Belgrade," Botsan-Kharchenko told a briefing.

By not demanding from Pristina the immediate implementation of these agreements, which are already ten years old, shows that the West has other interests and other ways to solve the problem of the north of Kosovo, the Russian ambassador concluded.

