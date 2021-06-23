Creation of Global Coalitions Raises Concerns - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Even the terrorism fight is currently a less acute problem than the creation of global coalitions and the division into "us and them", Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Quite recently, we focused on the problems of combating terrorism in a multipolar world.

Today, a new trend is coming to the fore - the formation of global coalitions and the division into 'us and them'," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.