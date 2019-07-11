Creation of Media Blacklists Ushers in Information War - Russian Parliamentarian

The creation of lists of "correct" and "incorrect" media by some countries appears to be symptomatic of an escalating information war, Aleksei Pushkov, the chairman of the commission on information policy of the Russian upper house, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The creation of lists of "correct" and "incorrect" media by some countries appears to be symptomatic of an escalating information war, Aleksei Pushkov, the chairman of the commission on information policy of the Russian upper house, said on Thursday.

"Up until now, the information war has not been codified. Efforts have been taken in that direction, but there were no formal 'blacklists' ... Now such documents, lamentably, are appearing. And the tendency is emerging to mark 'acceptable,' 'trustworthy' media and 'untrustworthy' media. This absolutely contradicts all international documents ... and obviously this is an absolute and utter double standard, which, unfortunately, is becoming the norm in a number of western countries," Pushkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He stressed that "very significant funds" will be allocated for this "codification of the information war" and that such policies of media segregation had become normalized in many countries, most notably in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Pushkov's remarks come in the wake of Sputnik and RT being denied accreditation for the Global Conference for Media Freedom in London for allegedly spreading misinformation.