Creation of NATO-Like Alliances Imposed on Southeast Asian Countries - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Southeast Asian countries are forced to create NATO-like alliances through foreign economic pressure, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Aggressive economic pressure is used to force changes in sovereign states' policy, this is another trend of the recent times.

Economic and financial sanctions are actively used, supplemented by power politics, military incidents provocation and disinformation campaigns ... This is most actively manifested in Southeast Asia. Regional countries are being forced to make a choice, creation of NATO-like alliances is imposed on them," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

NATO vessels' participation in military drills in Southeast Asia increases risks of military incidents, the minister warned.