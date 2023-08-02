Open Menu

Creation Of New Organization Besides BRICS With More Members Not Discussed - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Creation of New Organization Besides BRICS With More Members Not Discussed - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The creation of an organization besides BRICS that will have more members is not being discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, these discussions are not taking place," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether the issue of the creation of a new organization besides BRICS is being discussed.

The official added that the issue of BRICS enlargement would be talked over since there are certain nuances as regards the position of various member-states on the matter.

