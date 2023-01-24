UrduPoint.com

Creation Of Protective Zone Around ZNPP Requires Political Decision - IAEA Head

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 11:36 PM

The creation of a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) requires a political decision, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday

"I think we need a political decision. The technical issues have been more or less discussed. We know what has to be done in order for this zone to exist and be respected... And I hope that we'll get there," Grossi said at a meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He added that the protective zone around the ZNPP does not mean complete demilitarization of the area.

"Something what we have in mind isn't a demilitarized zone.

It would be a more ambitious goal because there are troops everywhere, including on the Ukrainian side. A demilitarized zone would be different, and that would be part of broader negotiations. Here, we are talking about the lack or absence of military action around or in the plant," Grossi clarified.

Located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March and has since been attacked repeatedly, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The IAEA has repeatedly stated the need to create a safety zone around the ZNPP.

