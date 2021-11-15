Creation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The creation of a Russian military base in Mali is not on the agenda and the country wants to ensure security using its own military forces, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik.

"This topic is not on the agenda in Mali ... The Primary task of the Malian authorities is to ensure that Mali can take responsibility for its security, the protection of people and property, the protection of the integrity of the national territory, the unity and sovereignty of Mali.

And this is the responsibility of the authorities, the responsibility of the Malian defense and security forces, which must be able to fulfill this role," Diop explained.

The minister added that Mali's partners can provide technical support and training but the country wants to ensure its own security.

"At some point we needed external help, we asked for it, we do not exclude it, but the issue of a (Russian) military base is not on the agenda in Mali," Diop told Sputnik.