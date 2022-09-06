Creation of Russian Military Bases in Myanmar Impossible - Min Aung Hlaing

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The creation of Russian military bases in Myanmar is impossible, because it is prohibited by the country's constitution, Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"As for the creation of a military base of the Russian Defense Ministry on our territory, this is prohibited by the constitution.

And it concerns not only Russia, but in general any country - foreign armed forces must not be based on our territory," he said.

"But Russia is our friend, and we can find other opportunities for cooperation, including in defense. It is not necessary to create some kind of base, there may be other forms of cooperation to stabilize the situation in the region," the Myanmar leader said.

