MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A logistical support center for the Russian navy in Sudan would contribute to developing the bilateral defense cooperation, and Moscow is interested in strengthening partnership with the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Sudanese armed forces' general staff chief, Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, announced the intention to revise the agreement on Russia's naval base on the Red Sea coast.

"We confirm that we are interested in strengthening military and defense partnership with Sudan, and we believe that the agreement to create a logistics support base for the Russian navy is meant to contribute to the development of our cooperation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted that during the transition period in Sudan, the legislative authority has the necessary powers to ratify agreements.

"Therefore, prior to the deal entry into force, changes can be introduced to the text by agreement and at the discretion of the parties," Zakharova explained.