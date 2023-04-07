Close
Creation Of Security Concept Of Union State Of Russia, Belarus Will Require Time - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) It will take time to create a security concept of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, but it will be prepared as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

After Talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday plans to develop a security concept of the Union State.

"Of course, this will take time. It will be prepared as soon as possible," Peskov told reporters.

