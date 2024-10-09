Creator's Death No Bar To New 'Dragon Ball' Products
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Fans of the "Dragon Ball" franchise are set to see a host of product launches in the coming weeks, including a new video game and animated series, despite the series creator having died this year.
Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, who died in March, launched "Dragon Ball" in 1984 and it has since become one of the best-selling manga franchises of all time, spawning countless anime series, films and video games.
"Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO" will be released on Friday with a record 182 characters doing battle.
"It's a very important launch for us, we hope it will work," Maurice Fontaine, product manager in France for Bandai Namco, the game's publisher, told AFP.
A new animated series, "Dragon Ball Daima", will also be released to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the franchise.
In a statement last year, the studio behind the series credited Toriyama with dreaming up the title.
He is also named as a writer on the show and the statement quotes him as saying "daima" is an invented word roughly meaning "evil" in English.
Fans of the franchise are nervously waiting to see if the new products can carry on Toriyama's legacy. The comics have sold more than 260 million copies worldwide, according to publisher Shueisha.
There have been more than 100 video games since 1986, selling tens of millions of copies, and five animated series.
But while the short-term future of the franchise as a moneyspinner seems assured, the longer term is less clear, according to Tadashi Sudo, journalist and cartoon specialist.
"The commercial machinery is in place," said Sudo, but "the challenge ahead will be to see if the creativity can be maintained without Toriyama".
"If new ideas stop emerging, everything could become repetitive, and it could be difficult to appeal to the new generations," he added.
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From World
-
Israeli emergency responders say rocket kills two in Kiryat Shmona11 minutes ago
-
'Catastrophic' Hurricane Milton approaches Florida31 minutes ago
-
Pyongyang to 'permanently' shut border with South Korea31 minutes ago
-
Japan PM calls snap election to 'create a new Japan'1 hour ago
-
Sinner to face Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals1 hour ago
-
Russia says two Kursk region villages recaptured from Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Recent winners of the Nobel Chemistry Prize1 hour ago
-
US finalizes rule to remove lead pipes within a decade1 hour ago
-
'Catastophic' Hurricane Milton approaches Florida1 hour ago
-
Hostile EU parliament piles scorn on Hungary's defiant Orban1 hour ago
-
Trio wins chemistry Nobel for protein design, prediction1 hour ago
-
Hamas meets Fatah in Cairo to discuss Gaza war1 hour ago