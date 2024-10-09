Open Menu

Creator's Death No Bar To New 'Dragon Ball' Products

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Fans of the "Dragon Ball" franchise are set to see a host of product launches in the coming weeks, including a new video game and animated series, despite the series creator having died this year.

Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, who died in March, launched "Dragon Ball" in 1984 and it has since become one of the best-selling manga franchises of all time, spawning countless anime series, films and video games.

"Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO" will be released on Friday with a record 182 characters doing battle.

"It's a very important launch for us, we hope it will work," Maurice Fontaine, product manager in France for Bandai Namco, the game's publisher, told AFP.

A new animated series, "Dragon Ball Daima", will also be released to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the franchise.

In a statement last year, the studio behind the series credited Toriyama with dreaming up the title.

He is also named as a writer on the show and the statement quotes him as saying "daima" is an invented word roughly meaning "evil" in English.

Fans of the franchise are nervously waiting to see if the new products can carry on Toriyama's legacy. The comics have sold more than 260 million copies worldwide, according to publisher Shueisha.

There have been more than 100 video games since 1986, selling tens of millions of copies, and five animated series.

But while the short-term future of the franchise as a moneyspinner seems assured, the longer term is less clear, according to Tadashi Sudo, journalist and cartoon specialist.

"The commercial machinery is in place," said Sudo, but "the challenge ahead will be to see if the creativity can be maintained without Toriyama".

"If new ideas stop emerging, everything could become repetitive, and it could be difficult to appeal to the new generations," he added.

