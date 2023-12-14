Open Menu

Credit Agricole To Stop Financing Fossil Fuel Projects

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Credit Agricole, one of France's biggest banks, announced Thursday it would no longer finance any new fossil fuel extraction projects, a day after delegates agreed the COP28 climate deal.

Nearly 200 nations meeting in Dubai on Wednesday approved a first-ever call for the world to transition away from fossil fuels, tackling the top culprit of climate change after years of avoidance.

"In a context of climate emergency, we need to amplify our commitment towards measures supporting the transformation of society," chief executive Philippe Brassac said in a statement.

In addition to not financing any new fossil fuel extraction projects, Credit Agricole said it would adopt a selective approach to supporting energy players engaged in this transition.

This would "reduce green-house gas emissions of this sector twice as fast as the Net Zero 2050 scenario defined by the International Energy Agency", it said.

The Paris-based IEA has for several years designed a scenario that would see the world hit carbon neutrality in 2050 and keep alive hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

That scenario sees no need for the development of new fossil fuel resources.

Banks have regularly come under criticism from climate activist groups for continuing to fund new fossil fuel projects as well as supporting the current activities of energy firms.

Credit Agricole said it would also finance and invest massively in renewable energy, low-carbon infrastructure, clean technologies and energy-efficiency projects.

