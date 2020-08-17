Credit Bank of Moscow Opens $137Mln Credit Line for Nornickel Mining Giant

The Credit Bank of Moscow said on Monday it was opening a credit line of 10 billion rubles ($137 million) for the Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining giant, which is due to pay compensation for the environmental damage caused by a recent large-scale fuel leak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Credit Bank of Moscow said on Monday it was opening a credit line of 10 billion rubles ($137 million) for the Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) mining giant, which is due to pay compensation for the environmental damage caused by a recent large-scale fuel leak.

"The Credit Bank of Moscow has opened for the Norilsk Nickel a credit line in the amount of 10 billion rubles. The credit line has been confirmed," the bank said in a statement.

On May 29, some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No.

3 and seeped into a nearby river. According to Nornickel, which owns the power plant, the spill was caused by melting permafrost, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.

The spill has been localized. Russia's Rosprirodnadzor environmental watchdog has estimated the incurred damage at approximately $2 billion. Nornickel has said that it is contesting the amount of damage to the environment caused by the fuel spill.