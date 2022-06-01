Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees Say Russia Failed to Pay $1.9Mln in Eurobonds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees (ISDA) on Wednesday voted for the acknowledgment of Russia's non-payment of $1.9 million in accrued interest payments of eurobonds.

ISDA said on its website that an eligible market participant submitted a request on May 11, asking whether "failure to pay credit event occurred with respect to the Russian Federation" and demanded "the payment of approximately $1.9 million in accrued interest payments in respect of the delayed principal repayment upon maturity of the bonds."

"Russia did not include accrued interest beyond April 4, 2022 in its payment, putting it in default under the bonds. Following the demand from bondholders, Russia has not paid the interest owed," ISDA said, adding that "this is not a decision or statement."

ISDA acknowledged the non-payment in a 12-to-1 vote, according to a published document dated June 1, 2022.

However, the status of the request is still set to "ongoing," and the commission announced that it will hold the next meeting on the matter on June 6.

The committee noted that the bonds matured on April 4; however, the payment was not made until May 2. It further explained that the interest continued accruing during the said period, resulting "in approximately $1.9 million in additional interest being owed upon discharge of the bonds."

The Russian Finance Ministry was to make payments on sovereign eurobonds on April 4. The ministry said in late April that it has paid on eurobonds in rubles since foreign banks refused to execute orders in foreign currencies. The ministry said later that it has fulfilled its obligations in Dollars.