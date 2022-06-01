UrduPoint.com

Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees Say Russia Failed To Pay $1.9Mln In Eurobonds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees Say Russia Failed to Pay $1.9Mln in Eurobonds

Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees (ISDA) on Wednesday voted for the acknowledgment of Russia's non-payment of $1.9 million in accrued interest payments of eurobonds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees (ISDA) on Wednesday voted for the acknowledgment of Russia's non-payment of $1.9 million in accrued interest payments of eurobonds.

ISDA said on its website that an eligible market participant submitted a request on May 11, asking whether "failure to pay credit event occurred with respect to the Russian Federation" and demanded "the payment of approximately $1.9 million in accrued interest payments in respect of the delayed principal repayment upon maturity of the bonds."

"Russia did not include accrued interest beyond April 4, 2022 in its payment, putting it in default under the bonds. Following the demand from bondholders, Russia has not paid the interest owed," ISDA said, adding that "this is not a decision or statement."

ISDA acknowledged the non-payment in a 12-to-1 vote, according to a published document dated June 1, 2022.

However, the status of the request is still set to "ongoing," and the commission announced that it will hold the next meeting on the matter on June 6.

The committee noted that the bonds matured on April 4; however, the payment was not made until May 2. It further explained that the interest continued accruing during the said period, resulting "in approximately $1.9 million in additional interest being owed upon discharge of the bonds."

The Russian Finance Ministry was to make payments on sovereign eurobonds on April 4. The ministry said in late April that it has paid on eurobonds in rubles since foreign banks refused to execute orders in foreign currencies. The ministry said later that it has fulfilled its obligations in Dollars.

Related Topics

Russia Vote April May June Market Event From Million

Recent Stories

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of touri ..

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of tourist season

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan denies polling sta ..

Election Commission of Pakistan denies polling station change allegations

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Decides to Deliver HIMARS to Ukraine Due ..

Pentagon Decides to Deliver HIMARS to Ukraine Due to Conflict Shifting to 'Artil ..

1 minute ago
 Russians advance on Severodonetsk, Kyiv awaits new ..

Russians advance on Severodonetsk, Kyiv awaits new US weapons

1 minute ago
 US-Led Militarization of Afghan Police Empowered W ..

US-Led Militarization of Afghan Police Empowered Warlords, Fueled Crime - Watchd ..

4 minutes ago
 US Has Not Seen China Help Russia Evade Sanctions, ..

US Has Not Seen China Help Russia Evade Sanctions, Provide Military Support - Bl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.