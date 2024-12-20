Credit Suisse Collapse Probe Slams Banking Regulator
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Bern, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Switzerland's financial regulator was ineffective in tackling the scandals at Credit Suisse, where executive mismanagement scuppered the bank and nearly triggered a global financial crisis, a Swiss inquiry concluded Friday.
However, after an 18-month investigation raking over the dramatic collapse of one of the world's biggest banks, the rarely-used parliamentary commission of inquiry found no evidence that the implosion of Credit Suisse was caused by misconduct on the part of the authorities.
"Credit Suisse's long-term mismanagement is the cause of the crisis," the inquiry said.
"The board of directors and management of Credit Suisse in recent years are responsible for the loss of confidence in the bank."
Credit Suisse was among 30 international banks deemed too big to fail due to their importance in the global banking architecture.
But the collapse of three US regional lenders in March 2023 left Credit Suisse looking like the weakest link in the chain and its share price plunged more than 30 percent on March 15 last year.
The Swiss government, the central bank and the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) then strongarmed the country's biggest bank UBS into a $3.25-billion takeover announced on March 19 before the markets reopened the following day.
The government feared Credit Suisse would have quickly defaulted and triggered a global banking crisis that would also have shredded Switzerland's valuable reputation for sound banking.
