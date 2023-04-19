Credit Suisse Maintained Nazi-Linked Accounts as Recently as 2020 - US Senate Panel

Credit Suisse appears to have maintained accounts for at least 99 German Nazi officials, some as recently as 2020, the US Senate Budget Committee said in a release on Tuesday, citing subpoenaed records

The Budget Committee, headed by Republican Senator Charles Grassley, subpoenaed the records in February. The documents were originally part of an inquiry commissioned by Credit Suisse after the Jewish human rights group Simon Wiesenthal Center contacted the bank in 2020 with credible information about undisclosed Nazi-linked accounts.

One of the subpoenaed reports was written by Neil Barofsky, an attorney hired by the bank but later fired under questionable circumstances, the release said.

Among the information regarding undisclosed accounts discovered by Barofsky was the finding that Credit Suisse appears to have maintained previously undisclosed accounts for at least 99 individuals who were either senior German Nazi officials or members of Nazi-affiliated groups in Argentina, the release said.

Seventy Argentine accounts with plausible links to Argentina-based Nazis were opened with Credit Suisse after 1945 and at least 14 of those remained open into the 21st century - some even as recently as 2020, the release said.

Credit Suisse also assisted a Nazi businessman with the restructuring of a company in order to prevent his assets from being confiscated only to use the money later to fund bonuses for bank executives, the release said.

"As a direct result of the Committee's investigation and its questions regarding the bank's lack of attention to evidence involving Ratlines, Credit Suisse has committed to further investigate its apparent role in supporting Nazis fleeing from justice after WWII and to provide more detailed data about the value of accounts held during the post-1945 period," the release said.

The Budget Committee intends to continue its oversight of this matter, the release added.