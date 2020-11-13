UrduPoint.com
Credit Suisse Says 'Encouraged' By Russia's Frank Discussion Of Vaccine's Efficacy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:32 PM

The research team of Credit Suisse, one of Switzerland's leading banks, has commended the frank discussion that the developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine recently had on its efficacy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The research team of Credit Suisse, one of Switzerland's leading banks, has commended the frank discussion that the developers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine recently had on its efficacy.

Earlier in the week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that Sputnik V vaccine had demonstrated 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis, obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first injection.

"We were encouraged by the frank discussion of the human viral vector technology used and we view the 92 percent efficacy as a positive incremental readacross for the AstraZeneca data expected soon (possibly early December). However we would note that AZN uses a chimp adenovirus vector vs Sputnik that uses two different human adenovirus vectors," Credit Suisse said in a press release after observing the call between the Russian Gamaleya Institute and RDIF.

The bank's research team has noted that the participants in the call addressed the concerns about Russia's speedy development of the vaccine.

"The discussant pointed to Russia regulation allowing for early approval of drugs during epidemics if based on previously efficient platforms and if they have been through P2 trials," the press release read.

Sputnik V, which has been developed by the Gamaleya center and produced in cooperation with the RDIF, became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 when it was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11. Many foreign countries have already ordered Sputnik V from Russia or expressed interest in purchasing the vaccine.

